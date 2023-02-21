News & Fox

WATCH: Why South African sex workers’ lives could be safer from 2024

The justice department plans to scrap old laws that make it a crime to sell or buy sex. This could make life safer for workers because they should be able to report crimes to the police — in theory

21 February 2023 - 06:00 Mia Malan, Dylan Bush, Jessica Pitchford, Yolanda Mdzeke and Mohale Moloi
Picture: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times
Picture: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times
  • A draft bill published in December plans to scrap the legal penalties on adults buying or selling sex in South Africa.
  • When sex work is legal, workers are less likely to experience physical and sexual violence from clients and police.
  • In Bhekisisa’s television show, Health Beat, local sex workers tell of the abuse they face each day. Plus, they speak to a worker from New Zealand (where the trade was decriminalised 20 years ago), as well as the deputy justice minister, John Jeffery, and Tlaleng Mofokeng, the UN special rapporteur on the right to health.

