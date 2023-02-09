News & Fox

PROFILE

Navigating tricky waters in Cape Town with city councillor Alex Lansdowne

In a city that faced day zero, a botanist-politician dives in at the deep end

09 February 2023 - 05:00 Annamia van den Heever

Work with people you might disagree with. It encourages finding good solutions. So says Alex Lansdowne, 29, a city councillor leading a programme to clean up Cape Town’s waterways to be catalysts for the growth of its blue and green economies.

Lansdowne chairs the committee on water quality in wetlands and waterways. It was established by mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to bring activists, scientists and other experts together to find ways to clean up the city’s rivers, lagoons and vleis...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.