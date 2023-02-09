Executive pay schemes and missing institutional investors are two of the major causes of the disintegration of companies like Nampak and Tongaat, say analysts
There is a reason to be deeply sceptical about Themba Khumalo’s evangelical defence of his sketchy R900m Tottenham Hotspur deal. But what his response reveals most is the agency’s attitude towards ...
Mining & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says it’s all good, but mine bosses don’t agree
In towns and cities across the country visited by the FM, the stories we were told were of a bracing reality at odds with the fanciful story of progress espoused by President Cyril Ramaphosa. For how ...
The premise of William MacAskill’s book is simple: what we do now will have enormous consequences for multitudes
Work with people you might disagree with. It encourages finding good solutions. So says Alex Lansdowne, 29, a city councillor leading a programme to clean up Cape Town’s waterways to be catalysts for the growth of its blue and green economies.
Lansdowne chairs the committee on water quality in wetlands and waterways. It was established by mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to bring activists, scientists and other experts together to find ways to clean up the city’s rivers, lagoons and vleis...
PROFILE
Navigating tricky waters in Cape Town with city councillor Alex Lansdowne
In a city that faced day zero, a botanist-politician dives in at the deep end
