Liubov Abravitova can tell a Leopard from an Abrams. Ukraine’s ambassador to South Africa not only knows the difference between the German tank and the American one, but also how important they would be to her country’s army as it prepares for a spring offensive by Russia in the second year of its invasion of her homeland.
“I grew up in a military family, so I know the tactical side [of war],” she tells the FM in an interview just a day after the US and Germany agreed to allow 45 tanks to be sent to Ukraine. Against a potential Russian tank force of more than 2,000 it may not seem much, but the decision was a diplomatic coup for Ukraine, reinforcing Nato’s solidarity with her country...
PROFILE
Liubov Abravitova: Fighting a battle in diplomacy
Ukraine’s ambassador to South Africa is a wartime envoy who keeps an eye on the front
