News & Fox

PROFILE

Liubov Abravitova: Fighting a battle in diplomacy

Ukraine’s ambassador to South Africa is a wartime envoy who keeps an eye on the front

BL Premium
02 February 2023 - 05:00 Archie Henderson

Liubov Abravitova can tell a Leopard from an Abrams. Ukraine’s ambassador to South Africa not only knows the difference between the German tank and the American one, but also how important they would be to her country’s army as it prepares for a spring offensive by Russia in the second year of its invasion of her homeland.

“I grew up in a military family, so I know the tactical side [of war],” she tells the FM in an interview just a day after the US and Germany agreed to allow 45 tanks to be sent to Ukraine. Against a potential Russian tank force of more than 2,000 it may not seem much, but the decision was a diplomatic coup for Ukraine, reinforcing Nato’s solidarity with her country...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.