WATCH: How to keep people on HIV treatment during a flood

What happens when there’s a natural disaster and people living with HIV can’t take their chronic medication? Watch to find out what can be done to make sure their treatment isn’t interrupted

25 January 2023 - 07:00 Yolanda Mdzeke and Zano Kunene
Destroyed homes are seen after a river burst its banks in Ntuzuma, Durban, on April 13 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
  • In KwaZulu-Natal, people living with HIV were doubly affected by the floods in April 2022, which left 448 people dead. 
  • They lost their belongings like IDs and medication, which meant they couldn’t collect their treatment from clinics. 
  • Research from Namibia shows that health-care workers can prepare HIV-positive people for floods by handing out medication in advance when it looks like a flood is about to start, and moving them to clinics closer to their homes.

‘I missed a dose for the first time’: How the KZN floods derailed HIV treatment

The floods left Mfundo Shezi without HIV treatment for two weeks, and with no way of getting more
2 months ago

#COP27: These KZN flood victims’ fates were sealed years ago

Nokwazi Mbambo watched her life wash away in April, and little has changed 6 months later. Read more on how the climate change -induced floods ...
2 months ago

HIV treatment in South Africa is changing. Here are 7 things you need to know

Under the government’s new guidelines, everyone will be able to go on a treatment plan that includes dolutegravir
1 month ago
