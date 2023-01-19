News & Fox

PROFILE: Qubudile Dyantyi, chair of the Mkhwebane hearing

A deeply rural background has formed the basis for his hard work and commitment

19 January 2023 - 05:00 Annamia van den Heever

The inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane resumes this month, and the man at its head, Qubudile Dyantyi, appears to be unflappable in his sometimes difficult role.

The inquiry is being held in terms of section 194 of the constitution, which allows for the public protector’s removal in a case of misconduct or incompetence. ..

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.