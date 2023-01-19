A Cape Town or Durban holiday — which was better?

An extraordinary attack on four top-rated analysts may yet backfire spectacularly
Government ineptitude means those companies that haven't collapsed are battle-hardened in a way few other countries could emulate
A Lowveld aircraft company is providing a surveillance option that is far cheaper to operate than the park’s helicopters
The Western Cape is stealing Gauteng’s lunch as the pace of semigration to the coastal province accelerates. At this rate it will overtake Gauteng’s GDP per capita by 2040, if not earlier
Faces in the frame say nothing, or tell a lot, as his exhibition at the Stevenson shows
South Africa’s two premier holiday destinations had contrasting seasons, with Durban forcing a brave smile and Cape Town beaming.
One of the contrasts is seen in the number of customers and the amount they spent. eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says 702,735 visitors spent R1.5bn, even with hotels only 65% full, but the local chamber of commerce puts the figure at about 500,000 visitors...
TOURISM ECONOMY
