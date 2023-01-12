The former Spar CEO and chair isn't going anywhere, despite concerns over his lack of independence and the retailer's underperformance during his tenure
Fossil fuel fundamentalist gains control of Eskom
Dr Thulani Ngwenya has no plans to leave his job in rural KwaZulu-Natal for a post in a city
After the horror show of 2022, investment analysts are generally wary of market prospects in the year ahead. With much still up in the air, defensive stocks may be the way to go ...
For those who’ve been watching the machinations in South African cricket, the pasting that the Proteas took in Australia was predictable. Can it be fixed?
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH: Why this doctor wants to work in rural KZN for good
Dr Thulani Ngwenya has no plans to leave his job in rural KwaZulu-Natal for a post in a city. Ngwenya grew up near the facility and he’s determined to serve his community
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
Why these health workers are spending their lives in South Africa’s poorest villages
How these pupils from South Africa’s poorest schools became doctors
WATCH: Can the NHI fix South Africa’s health budget blues?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.