WATCH: Why this doctor wants to work in rural KZN for good

Dr Thulani Ngwenya has no plans to leave his job in rural KwaZulu-Natal for a post in a city. Ngwenya grew up near the facility and he’s determined to serve his community

12 January 2023 - 07:00 Dylan Bush
Thulani Ngwenya. Picture: Dylan Bush/Bhekisisa
Thulani Ngwenya. Picture: Dylan Bush/Bhekisisa
  • As long as he’s around, Dr Thulani Ngwenya argues, patients can get health care in a language that they understand. 
  • The Umthombo Youth Development Foundation, which offers financial support and mentorship, helps to produce health workers for the country’s underserved far-flung areas. Ngwenya is one of about 500 health science graduates that the nonprofit has helped since 1999.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

Why these health workers are spending their lives in South Africa’s poorest villages

Rural hospitals and clinics struggle to attract or retain senior health-care professionals. Health workers who grew up in rural towns can plug the gap
1 month ago

How these pupils from South Africa’s poorest schools became doctors

Despite growing up under difficult conditions, Umthombo students are achieving high pass rates in their courses at the country’s public universities
2 months ago

WATCH: Can the NHI fix South Africa’s health budget blues?

Doctors trained to work in rural areas are struggling to find work in far-flung areas because provincial health departments don’t have the money to ...
1 day ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.