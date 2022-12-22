News & Fox

Cape Town pins big hopes on an ‘economic bridge’

City unlocks traffic bottleneck with the Cape Flats

BL Premium
22 December 2022 - 05:00 Sandiso Phaliso

A “sky bridge” across two of Cape Town’s busiest roads is expected to open up economic opportunities for many of the city’s poorest residents.

Work on the bridge is due to start next year, unlocking one of the city’s worst traffic bottlenecks, creating thousands of jobs and easing the flow of people from the sprawling Cape Flats to the city centre, say council officials...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.