News & Fox

New ANC treasurer’s R555m debt headache

Outgoing treasurer Paul Mashatile paints a bleak picture of the party’s finances as he hands over the reins to Gwen Ramokgopa

BL Premium
21 December 2022 - 07:00 CARIEN DU PLESSIS

The ANC spent half as much for the 2021 local government elections than it did for the 2019 general elections, which cost the party R429m, according to official figures.

Last year’s elections happened during lockdown and had a very short campaign period due to uncertainty over whether they would take place at all...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.