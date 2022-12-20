Mashatile blames Zondo report for ANC’s money woes

Packaging group Nampak's problems are many, and entrenched, putting even a 100c cash call price into question
Former ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile raised R1.9bn for the ANC between January 2018 and December 2022, he said in his financial report delivered to delegates at the party’s conference on Tuesday.
The new Political Party Funding Act and the state capture inquiry report negatively affected the party’s ability to raise funds, according to the report.
These funds were used to settle the ANC’s historical debt accumulated over the past 12 years, for ANC events, and for the 2019 and 2021 national and local government elections, which set the party back R2.1bn.
“The net result is that the ANC has run at a deficit of R245m over the period under review,” he wrote.
The Covid lockdown wasn’t all bad news, as it saved the party R6.3m a month in operational costs.
Mashatile also wrote that he initiated a review of the Political Party Funding Act, which came into operation in April last year, and which puts a cap of R15m on what a party can raise from one donor. It also has to declare any amount above R100,000 from a single donor.
This has had a cooling effect on donors and Mashatile said the review “will assist in ensuring effective fundraising coupled with an increased contribution by the state to political parties”.
Due to the act the ANC’s allocation from the Electoral Commission of South Africa went down by R20m per year.
Without mentioning an amount in his presentation, Mashatile said he had managed to reduce the ANC’s statutory debt significantly, while negotiating with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority on the payment of provident fund debt, which had been accumulating since September 2019.
The party has had problems paying staff salaries for the past two years, and fell behind with provident fund and income tax payments.
The findings of the state capture inquiry, and the references to some senior ANC members and leaders in the report, have caused “a lot of anxiety” among private sector donors, the report states.
“Some of our traditional donors have shied away from donating to us as a direct result of the state capture report,” he said.
Mashatile blames Zondo report for ANC’s money woes
