Vote splitting at Nasrec: Ditching slates or isolating the president?

Multiple candidates aligned to President Cyril Ramaphosa contesting for the ANC’s top seven positions have resulted in fears among his backers that he could be isolated in the party’s top leadership structure.
Nominations for the top seven leaders wrapped up early on Sunday morning. The process entailed collating branch nominations and nominations from the conference floor, and held few surprises.
What was obvious in the branch nomination process is that no clear slate is likely to triumph when the results are announced, somewhat mirroring the leadership dynamics that emerged at the 2017 elective conference. Back then, Ramaphosa beat Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma by a narrow margin, but his faction’s pick for secretary-general, Senzo Mchunu, was trumped by Ace Magashule. Ramaphosa was also denied a running mate of his choosing, after Naledi Pandor was beaten by David Mabuza.
This time, slates are not allowed thanks to rules imposed by the ANC’s elections commission, headed by Kgalema Motlanthe. ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile, who is in the running for the deputy president position, has criticised slate politics, resulting in some across factions aligned to Ramaphosa and his competitor, Zweli Mkhize, viewing him with distrust. Another contender for deputy president, justice minister Ronald Lamola, has also been running his own campaign, outside factional machinations. Former KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli, who’s in the running for secretary-general, and Ramaphosa aide Bejani Chauke, who is aiming for the position of treasurer, are doing the same.
The nomination process, presided over by Motlanthe and EleXions Agency director Bontle Mpakanyane, was a lengthy affair, with a number of nominations from the floor for the two deputy secretary-general positions in particular. Those nominated, who met the threshold and accepted the nomination, are set to appear on the ballot paper, with ANC delegates voting for the top seven throughout Sunday.
Ramaphosa and Mkhize were nominated for the post of president.
While negotiating for posts among groupings is allowed, factions imposing a slate on delegates in a ‘top-down approach’ goes against the ANC election commission rules
The race is set to be closer than initially expected, with delegates from provinces such as North West and Gauteng switching support from the president to his former health minister in last-minute caucuses. However, Ramaphosa remains the front-runner.
Mashatile was nominated for the post of deputy president. The two contestants aligned to Ramaphosa also on the ballot are Lamola and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane. Mchunu was a preferred candidate for the post by the Ramaphosa caucus, comprising key backers such as Derek Hanekom and Mondli Gungubele, but it was clear that he lacked support. In the end his name was not even raised from the floor. Now Ramaphosa allies are concerned that splitting his supporters’ votes between Lamola and Mabuyane will result in a victory for Mashatile.
Key players in Ramaphosa’s caucus begrudgingly noted that the lack of co-ordination over the selection of a running mate for Ramaphosa by his backers means Mashatile’s chances have been strengthened.
The same applies to the position of treasurer — Chauke is on the ballot paper along with the Ramaphosa caucus’s pick, Gwen Ramokgopa, who accepted nomination from the conference floor and met the threshold.
For secretary-general, Ramaphosa’s supporters are likely to back either Fikile Mbalula or Ntuli, which could split their votes. Mbalula is the Ramaphosa caucus pick, but Ntuli also has backing among Ramaphosa supporters. This may be an advantage for the Mkhize camp’s contender, Phumulo Masualle. The Mkhize camp, which is mainly from KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Free State, has a clear slate: Mashatile for deputy president, Masualle for secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane for deputy secretary-general, Stanley Mathabatha for chair, Ronalda Nalumango for second deputy secretary-general and Mzwandile Masina for treasurer.
While negotiating for posts among groupings is allowed, factions imposing a slate on delegates in a “top-down approach” goes against the ANC election commission rules. This has disorientated Ramaphosa’s faction, which has been unable to shake the “slate” mentality. There are now fears that a lineup which does not include his backers may see him isolated.
Eradicating slates and entrenched factions is a key part of the party’s renewal agenda, but it is clear that factional politics is an addiction the party cannot seem to rid itself of.
The top seven ballot paper
President
Zweli MkhizeCyril Ramaphosa
Deputy president
Ronald Lamola Oscar Mabuyane Paul Mashatile
National chairperson
Gwede Mantashe David Masondo Stanley Mathabatha
Secretary-general
Mdumiseni Ntuli Phumulo Masaulle Fikile Mbalula
First deputy secretary-generalNomvula Mokonyane Tina Joemat-Pettersson
Second deputy secretary-generalMaropene Ramokgopa Ronalda Nalumango
Treasurer-general
Bejani Chauke Pule Mabe Mzwandile Masina Gwen Ramokgopa
Vote splitting at Nasrec: Ditching slates or isolating the president?
Voting for the ANC's top seven will continue throughout the day, with the results expected on Sunday night
