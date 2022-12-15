Packaging group Nampak's problems are many, and entrenched, putting even a 100c cash call price into question
Asia has a taste for South African oranges, leading to award
There was more sweet success for South African fresh produce exports to Asia when fast-growing brand ClemenGold won an award for its marketing of mandarins in China.
It’s not an award to be taken lightly: China is the world’s biggest producer of citrus fruit with nearly 39Mt, including its own huge mandarin crop. South Africa’s is a modest 2.8Mt, which places it 12th in the world, according to statistics provided by South Africa’s Citrus Growers Association...
SA citrus strikes gold in Asia
Marketing prize for mandarins in the land of mandarin
