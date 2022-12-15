News & Fox

SA citrus strikes gold in Asia

Marketing prize for mandarins in the land of mandarin

15 December 2022 - 05:00 Fred Meintjes

There was more sweet success for South African fresh produce exports to Asia when fast-growing brand ClemenGold won an award for its marketing of mandarins in China.

It’s not an award to be taken lightly: China is the world’s biggest producer of citrus fruit with nearly 39Mt, including its own huge mandarin crop. South Africa’s is a modest 2.8Mt, which places it 12th in the world, according to statistics provided by South Africa’s Citrus Growers Association...

