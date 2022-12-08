News & Fox

Why SA dodged the recession bullet

Latest statistics are a sign of hope amid the doom and gloom, but it’s still a hard world for consumers

08 December 2022 - 05:00 Claire Bisseker

In a boost to sentiment, the South African economy displayed remarkable resilience in the third quarter. Not only did it escape a recession, it grew faster than expected, placing it on track to grow above 2% for the year.

This should lift sentiment, which was rattled by the prospect of President Cyril Ramaphosa resigning, a fear that has subsided with the ANC closing ranks around him...

