Meet ‘the quirky queen of cracking really tough nuts’

Philippa Rodseth can be unconventional in her private life — changing hair colours (at times russet, pink or turquoise), getting tattoos, teaching yoga, setting fire to stuff in the Karoo at AfrikaBurn, even selling jigsaw puzzles. But she becomes very conventional in her work.
She is executive director of the Manufacturing Circle, an association representing about 50 industrial, mostly conventional, businesses.
Trained as an architect and having once dabbled in banking, Rodseth relishes working in what she calls “the real economy”. And there is nothing as real, she says, as the conditions South African manufacturers face today: slack demand, sometimes combative labour, load-shedding, decaying infrastructure and erratic service delivery.
Rodseth takes on some of the most daunting of the many challenges the circle’s members have to deal with. One associate describes her as “the quirky queen of cracking really tough nuts”.
That’s no exaggeration. Not that long ago she threw herself into trying to address electricity and service shortcomings in Emfuleni, in the Vaal Triangle rust belt, where some of the organisation’s members are based. It is one of South Africa’s most challenged municipalities.
She has also energetically embraced the country’s electricity supply debacle, attempting to forge a new dialogue beyond the incessant Eskom-bashing to look at ways for business to help find actual solutions.
Five years ago, Rodseth was instrumental in developing Map to a Million, a detailed Manufacturing Circle blueprint for how manufacturers could create a million direct jobs within a decade. It hasn’t exactly worked; manufacturing continues to shed jobs at a disconcerting rate. But it wasn’t for a lack of trying. Not on her part, nor, she says, on that of the then chair of the Manufacturing Circle, one André de Ruyter, who is now the Eskom CEO.
“For months, André worked nights and weekends, part time and unpaid, on the map [project],” Rodseth says, “while he was running a big company [Nampak]. It said a lot about the man.”
So is De Ruyter still our best hope for ending load-shedding? “Without the slightest doubt,” says Rodseth. “He’s incredibly bright, driven, an inspiring leader and incorruptible. And he has no problem with rolling up his sleeves and getting the work done.”
Exports can move the needle and, fortunately, everyone has now started buying into the idea of South Africa Inc hunting in the export arena like a co-ordinated pack
Which is also how Deveena Subramony, one of Rodseth’s two (part-time) colleagues, describes her boss. When the pandemic was bearing down on South Africa and nobody had any idea how bad things would get, Rodseth pulled out her little black book and put together a broad church of can-do individuals and organisations to crank out, from scratch, no fewer than 20,000 ventilators. They saved lives.
Since then, for over a year, she has been in the thick of the cut and thrust of developing the government’s Steel Master Plan initiative. She holds a seat on the executive oversight council and chairs a demand implementation work stream.
Last month she worked — day and night, she says — to arrange the Export Forum, which met at the end of November. That scores of movers and shakers from all walks of business, government and academia took part is testimony to the strength of Rodseth’s little black book and the persuasiveness of this passionate, funky-haired woman.
“We simply have to increase exports, because there’s just no growth at home. If businesses are going to grow — and make jobs — they have to export. Simple as that. And if they can export, they’re going to be competitive. Which means they don’t need import protection. Which is good for consumers and the economy.”
Will the Export Forum make a difference? “It has to, and it will,” says Rodseth. “We don’t have time. Exports can move the needle and, fortunately, everyone has now started buying into the idea of South Africa Inc hunting in the export arena like a co-ordinated pack. Like our competitors have been doing for years.
“The conventional ways of exporting haven’t worked; people are, finally, ready to try new ways of selling ourselves. And our stuff.”
PROFILE
Meet ‘the quirky queen of cracking really tough nuts’
The Manufacturing Circle’s Philippa Rodseth seeks new solutions to old problems
