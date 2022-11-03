The FM talks to Tariro Mutizwa, regional vice-president Africa for the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants and The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants
For almost its entire history of fruit exporting, South Africa has depended on selling in the West. This is changing rapidly, with Africa and the East emerging as prime new markets that could determine the future of the fruit industry.
The traditional markets, particularly the EU, are also becoming less attractive to some South African growers and exporters because of what has been called “tough and unreasonable” import demands by Europe which have hit South African citrus exports and are likely to affect other fruit exports too...
EXPORTS
The East finds a taste for South African fruit
All quiet on the Western front, so South African apple, pear and grape producers find new customers in China and India
