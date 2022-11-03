×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox

EXPORTS

The East finds a taste for South African fruit

All quiet on the Western front, so South African apple, pear and grape producers find new customers in China and India

BL Premium
03 November 2022 - 05:00 Fred Meintjes

For almost its entire history of fruit exporting, South Africa has depended on selling in the West. This is changing rapidly, with Africa and the East emerging as prime new markets that could determine the future of the fruit industry.

The traditional markets, particularly the EU, are also becoming less attractive to some South African growers and exporters because of what has been called “tough and unreasonable” import demands by Europe which have hit South African citrus exports and are likely to affect other fruit exports too...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.