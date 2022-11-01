×

News & Fox

PODCAST: Cyril’s big call

01 November 2022 - 07:00

Elections analyst Michael Atkins walks Peter Bruce through the bewildering maze of a rapidly approaching constitutional crisis over our electoral system.

The government has ignored advice from its own Ministerial Advisory Committee and is sending a bill to the president to sign allowing independent candidates to stand for elections against established political parties.

The Constitutional Court wants it done by December 10. For that to happen Ramaphosa would have perhaps a week to think of a way to remedy a flawed piece of legislation.

"They have simply chosen an absurd electoral system that cannot work," says Atkins.

By December 10 though, Ramaphosa will either have to sign or send the bill back for improvement.

The IEC, meanwhile, has precious little time to reconfigure its systems. The election is in 2024, In political terms, in IEC terms, that's like, tomorrow. It is going to get messy. 

also read:

National Assembly adopts controversial Electoral Amendment Bill

Civil society is strongly opposed to the bill which does not provide for a constituency-based system
National
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Struggle against electoral bill goes on as deadline looms

Civil society organisations insist the Electoral Amendment Bill is unconstitutional
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Aaron Motsoaledi denies he is against the electoral bill

Speaking at a lecture, Veterans League leader Snuki Zikalala claims the ANC does not really support the bill
Politics
2 weeks ago

Electoral Amendment Bill still fails to garner civil society support

Parliament’s home affairs committee has finalised its deliberations on key aspects of the bill
National
4 weeks ago
