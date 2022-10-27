Petri Redelinghuys, trader and founder of Herenya Capital Advisors, on what the smart money is doing
SA ranks ahead of China and Russia in a new report gauging how well countries enforce anti-bribery policies. But its efforts remain ‘limited’
Long-suffering Murray & Roberts shareholders saw the value of their holdings evaporate 32% in one day
If prepaid meters aren’t adjusted by November 2024 they will stop accepting new electricity tokens. Given the current pace of the update, analysts fear SA won’t reset all 10-million meters in time
Built 100 years ago, the hotel has been overhauled to tap into the revival of Cape Town’s Sea Point area among the young and trendy
Port St Johns and Port Edward are 90km apart as the crow flies, but good luck if you want to drive from one to the other in less than 3½ hours. That’s because your route will take you on a wide inland loop involving 200km of the R61, a tortuously slow and bendy journey that bleeds millions out of the economy in wasted time and transport costs.
Not to worry, though, because the South African National Roads Agency Ltd (Sanral) has a plan. And if that sentence made you raise your eyebrows, you may not have been paying attention. ..
CROSSING THE GORGES
Huge bridges rising fast on a slow Wild Coast route
Making a crooked road straight can unlock Pondoland’s ‘huge potential’
