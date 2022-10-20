×

ENVIRONMENT

Cape Town prepares for a summer of fires

Table Mountain chain can be a tinderbox, but controlled burns can keep the flames at bay

20 October 2022 - 05:00 Annamia van den Heever

In Cape Town’s fire-prone landscape, conducting prescribed burns is one of the best ways to manage the risk, says Dalton Gibbs, manager of council nature reserves in the south of the city.

With the inevitable summer fires around the corner, controlled ecological burns — pioneered by conservationists and supported by the city fire service — are an integral part of the seasonal management strategy to prevent a repeat of last year’s devastating inferno...

