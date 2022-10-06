Capitec’s share price has been shooting the lights out for years. But with the bank at such a premium to its peers, it was inevitable that cracks would start to emerge
Mbalula has been given 20 days to come up with a plan to stop the taxi mafia — upping the ante for other lawless sectors
Pulling out of the $4.7bn acquisition may have prevented a long court battle
If SA’s mining sector is a barometer of the social pressures facing the country, the current situation is disturbing, to say the least. Between illegal mining, mafia-like extortion rackets and ...
Acsiopolis combines a hotel with rental apartments that its owners say will cater to changing accommodation demands
Famously, the internet never forgets — but what if it never knew? That seems to be the case when it comes to the height of Jan Smuts.
Luckily, though, floating in cyberspace is a photograph of “Slim Jannie” standing alongside the 1.62m then Princess Elizabeth in the Drakensberg in 1947. The future queen, in low heels, appears to be slightly shorter than the SA prime minister, meaning that while he was seen by some as a giant among men, he was certainly no giant. ..
White men lose their height advantage
A pastoral economy and an abundance of wildlife led to a high-protein diet that made white men grow tall — but others are catching up
