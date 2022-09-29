The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
Namaqualand’s flowers put on a great show again, but there were some blemishes amid the beauty
Looking to enrol for an MBA? There are some important questions to ask before you start the application process – starting with why you want the qualification in the first place
With headlines shouting how SA has become lost to our own brand of the Cosa Nostra, it's intriguing to see what has become of the real home of the Mafia, Sicily
The Africa Aerospace & Defence (AAD) exhibition, which ended at Waterkloof air force base on Sunday, has been SA’s arms bazaar. This year politics was in the air, eclipsing even the C-17 Globemaster, a huge US aircraft like the one that carried Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Edinburgh to London.
Overshadowing the exhibits were Russia’s war against Ukraine and US sanctions on Russia...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
AFRICA AEROSPACE & DEFENCE
Global politics cast shadow over SA’s arms bazaar
The US had some big items on display, but Russia’s exhibits were mostly videos and pamphlets
The Africa Aerospace & Defence (AAD) exhibition, which ended at Waterkloof air force base on Sunday, has been SA’s arms bazaar. This year politics was in the air, eclipsing even the C-17 Globemaster, a huge US aircraft like the one that carried Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Edinburgh to London.
Overshadowing the exhibits were Russia’s war against Ukraine and US sanctions on Russia...
