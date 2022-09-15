The market is taking an increasingly dim view of Discovery’s capital-hungry businesses, especially its Ping An venture in China
The lack of a state crackdown has led to the construction mafia spreading its tentacles into other sectors
Increasing teenage pregnancy rates indicate learners don’t have the information they need to prevent unplanned pregnancies
Why everyone ought to care about the JSE’s fight against Trustco over dubious accounting
Is it a sport? A fad? A fashion statement? Because locals are flocking to a game that has swept across Europe, SA operators are racing to keep up with demand
Bhekisisa reporters travelled to the North West for this video, where they spoke to a young mother who fell pregnant when she was 13, but managed to return to school after her pregnancy
WATCH: Books & babies: How to keep young mothers in school
Kids are having sex. We need to help teen moms, not punish them
