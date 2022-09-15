×

News & Fox

WATCH: Books & babies: How to keep young mothers in school

Young people are having sex, whether their parents like it or not. But increasing teenage pregnancy rates indicate learners don’t have the information they need to prevent unplanned pregnancies

15 September 2022 - 07:00 Yolanda Mdzeke and Aisha Abdool Karim
Picture: Jeremy Glyn
Picture: Jeremy Glyn

Bhekisisa reporters travelled to the North West for this video, where they spoke to a young mother who fell pregnant when she was 13, but managed to return to school after her pregnancy

Kids are having sex. We need to help teen moms, not punish them

Otlotleng Moolikwe fell pregnant after having sex with her boyfriend when she was 13. And she’s not the only one. One in six SA teenagers between 15 ...
