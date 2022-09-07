×

News & Fox

WATCH: Where SA’s specialist doctors go when managers aren’t looking

Government hospitals face shortages of specialist doctors. To make it worse, not all of them are showing up to work

07 September 2022 - 07:00 Dylan Bush & Jesse Copelyn
Picture: 123RF/XIXINXING
  • Health professionals at government hospitals are allowed to apply to do extra work in the private sector so long as it doesn’t interfere with their public sector work. Internationally this is referred to as ‘dual practice’.
  • Some health workers abuse this system by doing both jobs at the same time, allowing them to double up on paychecks. The result is that doctors who are paid by taxpayers to work in government hospitals full-time spend large amounts of the working day treating private sector patients instead. 
  • The problem is particularly widespread among specialist doctors, who are some of the most well paid and crucial members of the government healthcare system. 

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

SA’s moonlight sonata: the illegal cash cow draining specialist care at state hospitals

Specialist doctors at many state facilities aren’t showing up to work despite earning millions of rands a year in taxpayer money. The consequences ...
News & Fox
2 months ago

A junior doctor’s battle to keep death at bay for state patients

One in four SA medical students show signs of depression, and most doctors are at risk of burning out. Read about one state doctor’s road to hell and ...
Opinion
1 month ago

The cruel collusion that devastates young doctors learning how to deliver babies

Health workers-in-training say they feel forced to abuse birthing patients as part of a dark rite of passage on the road to becoming a doctor or ...
Opinion
1 month ago
