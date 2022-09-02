×

Phala Phala suspect fears questions from Hawks

Namibian arrested in 2020 after car chase linked to burglary at Ramaphosa farm

02 September 2022 - 08:00 SANDISO PHALISO

An alleged Phala Phala burglar wants to have a special guard — to protect him from the Hawks.

Urbanus Shaumbwako is among the Namibian nationals accused of stealing about $4m from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo...

