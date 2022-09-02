Phala Phala suspect fears questions from Hawks

Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer
Rough, tough and sexy. Isuzu sets its sights on a new image and new markets
Namibian arrested in 2020 after car chase linked to burglary at Ramaphosa farm
Covid and the remote-working trend have taken a hefty toll on the commercial real state sector: more than 3-million square metres of office space is standing empty in SA, costing landlords as much as ...
Canvas-based glamping getaways are fast finding an audience in SA
An alleged Phala Phala burglar wants to have a special guard — to protect him from the Hawks.
Urbanus Shaumbwako is among the Namibian nationals accused of stealing about $4m from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo...
