The 2022 AdFocus Awards focus on the flexible, the resilient and the unstoppable
Event will celebrate and reward those agencies who have found a way to rise to the challenges of recent years with creativity
The 2022 AdFocus Awards will be celebrating the champions of the bounce-back.
“The past two years put forward a challenge that has shaken every part of business,” says AdFocus Awards jury chair Faheem Chaudhry. “An economy under pressure, infrastructure that’s cracking, budgets under strain and talent under increasing pressure.
“But time and time again, when crisis hits, creativity thrives. This year’s AdFocus Awards will look for the businesses who have holistically shown how they are able to bounce back. They have shown how creativity can be the vaccine for the economy by stimulating demand and guiding businesses back to their true north. We’re looking forward to celebrating and rewarding those agencies who have shown that no matter what challenges come forward, the creative industry always finds a way.”
There have been some changes made to the awards in 2022. The most significant is the addition of the Group Agency of the Year Award category. This category will award the agency group with the best performance over the period under review and will include the total business impact of all the agencies included in the agency group or holding company.
The FM AdFocus Awards recently announced their jury line-up for 2022 with, as is tradition, several new jurors joining second-term jury members as they determine this year’s winners.
The new jury members include:
- Zanele Zwane, MD of Duke;
- Firdous Osman, MD of Saatchi & Saatchi;
- Nimay Parekh, chief digital officer, King James;
- Merissa Himraj, CEO, Wavemaker;
- Wandile Collins, Black Swan;
- Sharon Keith, marketing director, Heineken; and
- Ana Carrapichano, founder and owner, Mediology.
They join second-term jury members:
- Faheem Chaudhry, MD, M&C Saatchi Abel Jhb (AdFocus jury chair 2022);
- Gillian Rightford, founder, AdTherapy;
- Lebo Madiba, founder, Powerhouse PR;
- Luca Gallarelli, group CEO, TBWA; and
- Warren Moss, founder and CEO, Demographica.
It’s a jury that will bring true diversity of thought to the judging roomAdFocus Awards jury chair Faheem Chaudhry
“This year’s jury is made up of an exceptional group of industry leaders from across a variety of companies,” says Chaudhry. “On the jury we have agency CEOs across TTL, media and PR agencies as well as industry consultants and clients, all of whom have a wealth of experience both locally and internationally.
“It’s a jury that will bring true diversity of thought to the judging room and I’m looking forward to the robust debates that will in the end decide the agencies most worthy of being named agency of the year.”
This year’s AdFocus judging process will be slightly different. In previous years, a separate media jury adjudicated the media agency entries. This year the media categories will be adjudicated by the main jury.
Chaudhry explains that “media agencies form a critical part of our industry’s landscape. We wanted to bring the debate and discussion around the media industry into the main jury for two main reasons. The first is so that the media industry is represented on the main jury and benefits from all the core discussions that will take place across all categories. Secondly, to ensure that the media award is judged by a cross-functional set of jurors who interact with media agencies and experience media agencies from different angles.”
The call for entries opened in July and close at midnight on September 8 2022.
This article was paid for by AdFocus.