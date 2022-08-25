The restaurant chain’s sales are back at pre-Covid levels, while a tasty cash pile seems to give the group plenty of options
A possible SA law could force Google and Facebook to pay news outlets for their content — something Australia has already imposed
How does Joe Root, English cricket’s leading batsman, prepare before going out into the middle?
The National Prosecuting Authority has drawn harsh criticism for dragging its feet on state capture prosecutions. But prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi says things are moving along - even as the NPA ...
This edited extract from ‘Bekker’s Billions’ reveals how the path to success for SA’s most successful media mogul was anything but certain
Cape Town, a city renowned for its efficiency, cleanliness and absence of potholes, has a filthy flipside.
People living in some of the poorer parts of the city share what few Capetonians experience but many others in the rest of the country will be all too familiar with: a collapse of service delivery. Many streets in Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Delft and parts of Philippi on the vast Cape Flats experience sewage spills, uncollected rubbish and blocked drains. City officials say many of the affected areas are no-go zones because of crime...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MUNICIPAL GOVERNANCE
Filth in the fairest Cape as Philippi East sewerage system collapses
Next to the city’s veggie basket in the Philippi Horticultural Area, sewage runs in the streets in what a resident calls a ‘pigsty’
Cape Town, a city renowned for its efficiency, cleanliness and absence of potholes, has a filthy flipside.
People living in some of the poorer parts of the city share what few Capetonians experience but many others in the rest of the country will be all too familiar with: a collapse of service delivery. Many streets in Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Delft and parts of Philippi on the vast Cape Flats experience sewage spills, uncollected rubbish and blocked drains. City officials say many of the affected areas are no-go zones because of crime...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.