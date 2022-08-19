Platinum group metal producers have suffered a stunning reversal of fortune over the past four months, thanks to a major cost crunch and an impending surplus of 2021’s go-go metal, palladium
The finance minister says he will step aside if charged over sexual harassment claims, which means the president will have to replace the most important minister in his cabinet for the second time in a year
President Cyril Ramaphosa may have another tough choice on his hands as potential sexual harassment charges threaten the tenure of his key ally Enoch Godongwana at the helm of the National Treasury.
Godongwana has denied sexual harassment claims against him but tells the FM that he will step aside if charged and will submit himself to legal processes
Ramaphosa’s Godongwana headache
The finance minister says he will step aside if charged over sexual harassment claims, which means the president will have to replace the most important minister in his cabinet for the second time in a year
President Cyril Ramaphosa may have another tough choice on his hands as potential sexual harassment charges threaten the tenure of his key ally Enoch Godongwana at the helm of the National Treasury.
Godongwana has denied sexual harassment claims against him but tells the FM that he will step aside if charged and will submit himself to legal processes...
