News & Fox

Ramaphosa’s Godongwana headache

The finance minister says he will step aside if charged over sexual harassment claims, which means the president will have to replace the most important minister in his cabinet for the second time in a year

19 August 2022 - 08:50

President Cyril Ramaphosa may have another tough choice on his hands as potential sexual harassment charges threaten the tenure of his key ally Enoch Godongwana at the helm of the National Treasury.

Godongwana has denied sexual harassment claims against him but tells the FM that he will step aside if charged and will submit himself to legal processes...

