News & Fox

EXPORTS AND EU

Good fruit year goes pear-shaped

SA fruit farmers harvested bumper crops this season, but logistics and trade disputes turned export prospects sour

18 August 2022 - 05:00 Fred Meintjes

The year is shaping up as an annus horribilis for SA fruit farmers. Despite record harvests, they are struggling to deliver good fruit in time to the world’s markets and there are fears that some will not survive.

With crucial months of the 2022 marketing season still ahead for citrus and apple producers, there is some despondency among SA fruit producers. AJ Griessel, CEO of the SA Table Grape Industry, says: “We have had a tough season. We are now ready to move ahead.” He says the industry is gearing up to confirm its status as a preferred exporter, especially in Europe and the UK. ..

