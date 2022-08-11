A reader asks which is better: the government’s low-cost retail bonds, or a listed bond ETF?
Personalisations help boost record profits as global sales accelerate
Zama zamas are just a continuation of earlier generations of those who came to dig for gold
Anti-immigrant vigilantism is recurring with increasing frequency in SA. The consequences of ongoing violence will be felt by all the country’s residents
A new book asks why certain cities became the epicentre of the world at a specific point — and speculates which ones might lead in the future
Want to know why the Boks outplayed the All Blacks on Saturday? Or how they beat Wales last month? Or why the coach chose the players he did? Ross Fraser’s breakfasts have the answers — or certainly some sound theories.
Demand for CorporateSport breakfasts, which began soon after SA’s return to international sport in the early 1990s, soared this week as the rugby season reached a peak with Tests against the All Blacks on successive Saturdays. It’s a concept Fraser, 60, came up with after quitting sports journalism. The fans could watch the players on TV or from the bleachers, but how about bringing them closer to their heroes, to engage with them in question & answer sessions, then pose afterwards for selfies and signatures?..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PROFILE: Ross Fraser’s Boks breakfast
Ross Fraser offers a compelling menu — eggs, bacon and Rassie
Want to know why the Boks outplayed the All Blacks on Saturday? Or how they beat Wales last month? Or why the coach chose the players he did? Ross Fraser’s breakfasts have the answers — or certainly some sound theories.
Demand for CorporateSport breakfasts, which began soon after SA’s return to international sport in the early 1990s, soared this week as the rugby season reached a peak with Tests against the All Blacks on successive Saturdays. It’s a concept Fraser, 60, came up with after quitting sports journalism. The fans could watch the players on TV or from the bleachers, but how about bringing them closer to their heroes, to engage with them in question & answer sessions, then pose afterwards for selfies and signatures?..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.