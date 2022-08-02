How collectors can mitigate risks during consumer debt surge

Our Covid-19 fears may be fading, but the pandemic’s impact is still being felt, especially in the pockets of many South Africans.

When lockdown restrictions put a strain on businesses and countless jobs were lost, consumers turned to their credit cards to keep up with monthly expenses — resulting in worrying levels of debt.

Data suggests consumers have 20% more unsecured debt in 2022, compared with 2016. Those earning R20,000 or more have unsecured debt levels that are 54% higher than in 2016, and the hard knocks keep on coming.

Rising food and fuel prices are putting a strain on an economy struggling to recover, causing consumers to take on more debt to make ends meet and creating a vicious cycle that is hard to break. These factors are being felt in the business sector, as unpaid debt impedes a company’s cash flow and limits its ability to recover, invest and grow.

According to Sameer Kumandan, MD of data aggregation platform SearchWorks, SA’s exceedingly high debt-to-income ratio demands an intelligent approach to debt recovery that considers a debtor’s individual circumstances. This includes their affordability and current debt levels.

“Businesses need the most reliable, up-to-date information available to avoid fraudulent accounts and ensure the correct communication channels are used for tracing purposes to recover outstanding monies and, in some cases, deliver summons,” says Kumandan.

The SearchWorks online platform allows users to conduct live, accurate searches on individuals and companies, and in-depth “know your customer” checks online.