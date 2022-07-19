×

WATCH: What makes a good doctor? Why school marks aren’t everything

A doctor’s race and the language they speak can play a role in the kind of care they provide — depending on their patient’s race and language

19 July 2022 - 07:31 Dylan Bush & Jesse Copelyn
Picture: 123RF/XIXINXING
Picture: 123RF/XIXINXING
  • Students with better matric marks are more likely to do well in the theoretical part of medical school, but not necessarily the practical side (when they treat patients). 
  • English- and Afrikaans-speaking doctors often struggle to communicate with black patients who don’t speak these languages, which can make it harder for them to provide quality care. 
  • Research from the US shows that black doctors are often more successful at treating black patients than white doctors.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

