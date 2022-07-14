Some investors may feel there’s more bite left than R23 a share in those holdings PSG plans to hold on to after its planned unbundling
Over the past few years, Alviva has forked out R648m on new acquisitions
The citrus industry reels after new regulations are suddenly imposed
It’s costing the economy billions, and individuals their livelihoods. In the face of prolonged government inaction, voters are out of patience ...
The Overberg once teemed with wildlife, but the numbers have been radically reduced. The Cape Leopard Trust is out to change that
Politics appears to have trumped science with new EU regulations limiting the export of Southern African oranges to Europe. Spain, a citrus-growing rival, has been cast as the villain.
The SA government and the citrus industry have been in talks with the EU to rescind or alter the regulations, which were published last month. The regulations require special cold treatment for the export of oranges to Europe and came into force on June 24 — four days after the changes were announced. Consignments of oranges shipped before June 24 will be exempt if they arrive in Europe before July 14. What is now at risk is fruit arriving after this date, estimated at 3-million cartons worth about R500m. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CITRUS INDUSTRY
SA oranges on the EU red list
The industry reels after new regulations are suddenly imposed
Politics appears to have trumped science with new EU regulations limiting the export of Southern African oranges to Europe. Spain, a citrus-growing rival, has been cast as the villain.
The SA government and the citrus industry have been in talks with the EU to rescind or alter the regulations, which were published last month. The regulations require special cold treatment for the export of oranges to Europe and came into force on June 24 — four days after the changes were announced. Consignments of oranges shipped before June 24 will be exempt if they arrive in Europe before July 14. What is now at risk is fruit arriving after this date, estimated at 3-million cartons worth about R500m. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.