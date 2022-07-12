×

News & Fox

PODCAST: Change is coming to SA politics, says Athol Trollip

12 July 2022 - 07:00

Change is coming to SA politics, former DA federal chairman and now Eastern Cape provincial chairman for ActionSA, Athol Trollip, tells Peter Bruce on this edition of Podcasts From the Edge.

The thing is to get the ANC out of power. But Trollip is no starry-eyed idealist. Only coalitions can feasibly replace the ANC at the next election in 2024 and he knows probably better than anyone how difficult coalitions can be.

Forced by conscience to fire his corrupt deputy in Nelson Mandela Bay, Trollip was himself then upended when his coalition partner turned on him.

So how to get it right? Does the public have a right to know in advance who would coalesce with whom? Or to be consulted afterwards? Will independent candidates make a difference in 2024?

Podcasts from the Edge is a production of TimesLIVE Podcasts.

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm Spotify | Google Podcasts Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

‘He’s a political machine’ — Phumzile Van Damme says Trollip joining a major victory for ActionSA

The former DA official says if Herman Mashaba’s party continues attracting political heavyweights ‘2024 is in play’
National
4 months ago

ActionSA officially unveils Athol Trollip as its Eastern Cape leader

Former DA member says he decided to join ActionSA because he wants to see change.
National
5 months ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The destructive naiveté of ActionSA’s EFF infatuation

If you want to remove the ANC from power, you simply cannot put the EFF in power. All ActionSA is doing is facilitating an agenda as destructive as ...
Opinion
5 months ago
