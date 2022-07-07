News & Fox No more space for SA’s waste SA is running out of room to dump millions of tons of garbage

Even after you put your bin out for collection there is no escaping your rubbish. That appears to be SA’s waste problem: if more sites for dumps and other solutions are not found soon, our rubbish could overwhelm us. There is a waste crisis looming, experts say.

Leon Grobbelaar, a former president of the Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa, says SA’s landfills are in a “terrible state; the worst they have been in decades”...