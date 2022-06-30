WATCH: From the bin to the burn: how Covid vaccines are destroyed
Follow the final days of an expired Covid vaccine as it awaits its turn in the incinerator
30 June 2022 - 06:00
- Clinics and hospitals have a strict colour-coded system to organise different types of waste before a company comes to collect it.
- When vaccines expire, they’re put in green bins and quarantined away from other waste such as blood or tissue.
- It doesn’t cost much to destroy vaccines. The bigger issue is the money wasted on purchasing the jabs and the high price tag that comes with falling very ill with Covid when it could have been prevented.
