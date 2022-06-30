News & Fox Buzz bikes are back, without the noise The quieter electric bikes offer a convenient way to get through the traffic

It’s too early to tell how the latest electric vehicles (EVs), the buzz bikes (sans the “buzz”, of course) of the electric era, will appeal to SA consumers. Electric mobility in Africa is in its infancy — sales on the continent are the lowest in the world. SA has Africa’s most advanced e-mobility market, with accelerator and pedal versions now being joined by the 125cc-capacity hand-throttle kind.

In the US the market for electric bikes has increased by just over 40% in a year. Last year about 790,000 were sold, up from 463,000 in 2020. With this huge disparity between the two countries, they are impossible to compare. Nicholas Hall, sales and marketing director of E Tron Electric Moto-Bikes, would be happy if the SA market for the electric motorbike mimicked the US even a little...