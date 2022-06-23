What it’ll take for the Guptas to face corruption charges in SA

Now that Rajesh and Atul Gupta have been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), there is a great deal of speculation as to when the brothers may ultimately set foot on SA soil to face charges of money laundering and other financial crimes.

The brothers are the alleged kingpins behind state capture in SA — the massive corruption and repurposing of state organs for private gain during the ruinous reign of their friend, former president Jacob Zuma. They fled SA for Dubai in April 2016.

The judicial commission into state capture and corruption — the Zondo commission — found that the Gupta family had considerable access to Zuma, influencing political decisions such as ministerial appointments and staffing at the various state-owned enterprises, and rearrangement of the revenue service to advance their financial interests.

The evidence outlined in the Zondo commission reports offers substantive, chronological and narrative detail. That’ll assist prosecutors in building cases of fraud, money laundering and a host of other financial crimes against named individuals, including Rajesh and Atul Gupta.

This means that South Africans are now aware, having been provided with considerable information and in great detail, about the financial malfeasance that had been carried out for over a decade or more.

Despite this, there have only been a few arrests, and an even smaller number of prosecutions. Having the Guptas in court will send a strong signal that the days of impunity are over.

The likelihood of the brothers ultimately being forced to face their alleged crimes depends on how strong the case against them is, and how adroit the prosecutors are. So far, it’s clear that there is a very strong case against the brothers. But the jury is still out on the ability of the country’s prosecutors to do a good job.

Nevertheless, it’s important to understand that bringing the Guptas to account might take a while.