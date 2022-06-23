EXPORTING
Ports: Durban’s pain is Maputo’s gain
If it’s any port in a logistics storm, the Mozambican option becomes popular with SA exporters as Durban decays
23 June 2022 - 05:00
It’s boom time for the port of Maputo. The closest harbour to SA’s economic heartland, Gauteng, is pulling out all the stops while Transnet struggles to increase capacity at the port of Durban.
The privately run port in Mozambique’s capital is expanding its capacity to receive shipments while its Durban equivalent struggles to fix flood damage and to cope with truck blockages on the N3 highway...
