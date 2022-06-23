Banks come in for some stick in Zondo’s final report

Banking clients, even dodgy ones, should be afforded the right to be heard before their bank accounts are closed, chief justice Raymond Zondo has recommended in relation to the closure of the Guptas’ bank accounts during the height of the state capture era.

At the same time, Zondo found that former president Jacob Zuma acted illegally, violating the constitution and the Executive Members’ Ethics Act, for his role in trying to coerce the banks into reopening the family’s accounts. He also found that former mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane, who crusaded passionately on behalf of the Guptas over the account closures, violated the executive ethics code.

There is a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling which states that a bank is not obliged to hear a clients’ side of the story before closing their accounts, due to the relationship not being a “contractual one” — but Zondo disagrees.

“In this day and age in SA, it is unacceptable that an institution as powerful as a bank should have no obligation to hear, whether in a discussion or in writing, what a client has to say before the bank may close the account on suspicion that the client may be involved in illegal or corrupt transactions,” Zondo says in his report.

“It is therefore recommended that relevant existing legislation governing banks be amended to introduce this requirement of fairness or, if warranted, a new piece of legislation be enacted which will make this a requirement.”

As state capture allegations began spilling into the public domain in 2016, the country’s banks moved to close Gupta company bank accounts. The family sought the help of the ANC and their many proxies in the government to reverse the decision.