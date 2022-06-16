News & Fox Sour edge to good crop SA’s wine harvest delivers fine cultivars, but in some areas the glass is half-empty

With a slightly smaller harvest that was about two weeks later than normal, SA’s 2022 wine crop is set to deliver exceptional quality.

The early cultivars benefited from good flavour and sugar concentrations while late cultivars enjoyed dry, moderate temperatures leading to good sugar and alcohol levels according to industry body Vinpro. Nevertheless, the praise for this year’s crop belies stark challenges faced by wine farmers. ..