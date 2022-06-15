Diabetes: Why ‘lifestyle disease’ is an unfair label

The silent killer

Diabetes affects how well your body can control the amount of glucose (a type of sugar) there is in the blood.

Your body is supposed to take the blood sugars from broken-down food into cells as energy. But the bodies of people with type 2 diabetes have stopped responding well enough to the hormone insulin, which makes this trip into cells possible, so the energy never gets to their cells and their blood sugar stays high. The condition, which is most common among older adults, can lead to blindness, heart problems and nerve damage that can result in amputation.

Tekkies is waiting in front of the supermarket for a researcher who wants to ask him about his diabetes and lifestyle.

Alongside genes in some cases, the type and amount of food people eat can also increase a person’s chances of developing the condition.

Red meat, fried and processed food and sugar are bad news. Eating fruits and vegetables, on the other hand, can help to stop people from developing diabetes, research shows.

In SA, the number of people with type 2 diabetes is rising quickly. Official diagnoses of the condition shot up from 4.5% in 2010 to 12.7% in 2019 — tripling in just nine years.

Even that’s probably an undercount. New research suggests that about 8% of people in the country who have diabetes don’t know about it.

This brings me back to Tekkies.

His diabetes diagnosis may not have been directly caused by the move to Jansenville — a move he had no control over. Tekkies was getting older, and he may have been at risk of developing diabetes for a while. Possibly, he was only diagnosed in town because he had better access to a clinic. Perhaps he has the genetic wiring to make him more likely to develop diabetes in the first place.

Still, I believe Tekkies’ story holds important lessons that should inform how we think about so-called lifestyle diseases such as diabetes.

I can see how that label came to be.

“If we can get this message across, we empower people to change.” I’m sure that’s what well-intentioned people thought at the time.

All the person with diabetes would have to do is change the way their family eats, start exercising more, perhaps lose some weight, and voilà, your “lifestyle condition” is fixed.

But it’s just not that easy to eat the right food and to exercise the required 30 minutes a day five times a week.

If it were, we’d all be walking around in the peak of health.

Just like Tekkies, most people in SA aren’t choosing cheap food because they don’t care about their health.

Exercise isn’t that simple either — particularly for women who live in unsafe areas.

As for losing weight, that’s frowned upon in some cultures.

Though diabetes is a noncommunicable disease (NCD), some of the factors that make people more likely to develop diabetes are, in fact, communicable, meaning it can spread from one person to another.

Analysts at the actuarial consultancy Percept agree: “Diabetes is often framed as the consequence of poor lifestyle or health choices, but many of the risk factors are more a function of environment than personal choice.”

Tekkies’s story was included in two of Percept’s reports on NCDs in SA.

While diabetes doesn’t spread from one person to the next in the same way a virus does, the circumstances that contribute to diabetes certainly have a “communicable” social aspect to them.

People in the same household are likely to eat similar foods based on how much money there is, and family traditions and preferences also influence what you eat. This could put people in the same household at a similar risk to develop diabetes.

So, Tekkiess did not get diabetes as a consequence of poor choices, nor did he “eat his way” into the condition on purpose, as people like him are unfairly accused of doing.

What could he really have done to eat a healthier diet?