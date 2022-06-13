×

News & Fox

PODCAST: TymeBank CEO on the neo-bank’s international expansion

13 June 2022 - 06:00
Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Having successfully launched in SA, and with an imminent launch in the Philippines, TymeBank is looking for further international expansion.

Current SA CEO Tauriq Keeran tells FM columnist Toby Shapshak about his transition into group executive for growth projects. 

Also available on Apple podcasts | Spotify | Google podcasts

TymeBank shuffles its executive to make most of international growth

The fast-growing digital bank is about to launch in the Philippines and has applied for a licence in Pakistan
Companies
2 weeks ago

TymeBank aims for affordable medical insurance in tie-up with National HealthCare Group

Three plans provide for the needs of underinsured South Africans or those looking for a day-to-day product to complement an existing hospital plan
Companies
3 months ago

Tencent boost for TymeBank’s growth ambitions in SA

Chinese internet giant becomes latest funder and new shareholder in Mostepe-controlled digital bank
Business
6 months ago
