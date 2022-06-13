PODCAST: TymeBank CEO on the neo-bank’s international expansion
13 June 2022 - 06:00
Having successfully launched in SA, and with an imminent launch in the Philippines, TymeBank is looking for further international expansion.
Current SA CEO Tauriq Keeran tells FM columnist Toby Shapshak about his transition into group executive for growth projects.
