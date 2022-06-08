When all else fails: why people opt for backstreet abortions

Waiting for the bus? Chances are you will see an advert promising “cheap, fast, pain-free abortions”. Browsing through your local paper’s classifieds you might well spot a similar ad there. Going online? The adverts for abortion services frequently pop up there too.

But these ads are usually not for legit providers — despite abortions having been legal in SA since 1996.

So, why is there a gap for illegal abortion providers? Reproductive health doctor Melusi Dhlamini and Tshinodiwa Ramaite, formerly of Ipas, a reproductive health advocacy organisation, help us understand what goes on behind the scenes.

How would you know if an abortion provider is not legal?

If the person offering an abortion can’t show you these three things, they’re not running a legit service: