BANK AGM
Standard Bank’s ‘speak no evil’ AGM
Shareholders query the bank’s puzzling written questions ‘safeguard’ — and also its climate policy
02 June 2022 - 05:00
The Standard Bank board must be hoping shareholder activism is just a fad and will quickly burn out, unlike the fossil fuels it continues to help fund.
Or perhaps it doesn’t realise how remarkably defensive its attitude to shareholder engagement appears. So defensive, that one’s prompted to wonder: “What is it hiding?”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now