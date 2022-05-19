News & Fox KIRKWOOD CONFLICT Uneasy peace in Sundays River Valley after protest violence Workers demand more money, farmers say they can’t afford it — and there are claims of rogue elements exploiting a tense situation in Sundays River

A tentative calm has been restored to one of SA’s main citrus-producing hubs. But as fruit pickers return to the Sundays River Valley and farmers try to pick up the pieces, the underlying cause for the wanton violence, the death of one man and millions of rands in damages remains unresolved.

And with negotiations at a deadlock between farmers and their workers in and around the town of Kirkwood in the Eastern Cape, the conflict could erupt again...