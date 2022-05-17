Find inner joy: Why this condom can take your sexual pleasure to new heights

Think safe sex means boring sex? Think again — especially if you make internal condoms (formerly known as female condoms) part of your play kit.

SA has one of the largest public-funded condom distribution programmes in the world — between 2018 and 2022 the government aims to, each year, distribute 850-million male (or external) condoms and 40-million internal condoms to public health facilities.

But not enough people are catching on when it comes to inner condoms. Between the 2018/2019 and 2020/2021 financial years, the national health department dispersed only about 40% (16.3-million) of internal condoms annually, department figures show.

“We have more than enough stock to distribute 40-million internal condoms a year — our depots are full,” the department’s director of HIV prevention, Thato Chidarikire, tells Bhekisisa. “But the community uptake at our clinics and hospitals is low and this affects the demand and distribution targets.”

For the workings of an inner condom — they’ve been available at public health facilities since 1998 — think of the external version inside out, quite a bit wider and with a ring at both the closed and open ends. The inner condom is inserted either in a person’s vagina or anus before sex. The ring at the closed end, which is slipped inside the body, ensures that the device fits snugly (though people generally remove it for anal sex) and the ring at the open end (which is visible from outside the vagina or anus) keeps it in place during sex.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) started to recommend internal condoms in 1996 to promote safe sex.

Internal condoms cost more, but also give women more control

Like an external condom (the male condom), the internal version is a dual barrier device, meaning it works as a contraceptive and protects against sexually transmitted infections (STIs) at the same time.

Though the WHO says internal condoms are slightly less effective than their external counterparts in protecting against pregnancy, they give women and transgender men significantly more control over their use, as they’re the ones wearing these condoms.

Qualitative studies have shown that some women are able to use inner condoms, which can be inserted a few hours before sex, in situations where they cannot negotiate external condom use. For instance, because inner condoms don’t depend on an erect penis (male condoms do), they could be useful to women whose sex partners are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

But inner condoms are quite a bit more expensive than their external counterparts. In the private sector in SA, for example, an inner condom costs about R17 (it can only be used once) and a standard Trust external condom about R4. In the public sector the price difference is even bigger: Chidarikire says the health department procures internal condoms at about R7.50 each and external condoms at 50c a condom.

Inner condoms are available for free at public health-care clinics.