News & Fox PROFILE ANC’s subcommittee job a hot seat for Kubayi One of the party’s rising stars has big shoes to fill in her new position

The ANC recently handed Mmamoloko Kubayi one of the party’s toughest assignments: chairing its economic transformation subcommittee.

This is one of the most contested aspects of policy discussion in the ANC. The position is a hot seat, especially in the build-up to the party’s policy conference this winter and the elective conference in December, at which policy arguments are often used as proxies for power battles...