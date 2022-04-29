PODCAST: Want to live longer? Here’s an exercise guide for young and old
Should you exercise a lot, or a little? Should it be in the morning or at night? Go with Mia Malan and Jon Patricios as they cut through the fads in this easy guide to heart health
29 April 2022 - 06:00
Be wary of advertisements or advice that tells you to exercise less, not more, says sports medicine expert Jon Patricios.
People who exercise regularly live longer lives than those who don’t. They also get sick less often and are less likely to be admitted to hospital.
There’s an easy equation you can use to figure out how far you should be pushing your body. And, it only takes half an hour of exercise on weekdays to lengthen your life.
