News & Fox

PODCAST: Want to live longer? Here’s an exercise guide for young and old

Should you exercise a lot, or a little? Should it be in the morning or at night? Go with Mia Malan and Jon Patricios as they cut through the fads in this easy guide to heart health

29 April 2022 - 06:00 Mia Malan & Danny Booysen
Picture: 123RF/NITHID
Be wary of advertisements or advice that tells you to exercise less, not more, says sports medicine expert Jon Patricios. 

People who exercise regularly live longer lives than those who don’t. They also get sick less often and are less likely to be admitted to hospital. 

There’s an easy equation you can use to figure out how far you should be pushing your body. And, it only takes half an hour of exercise on weekdays to lengthen your life. 

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

more from bhekisisa

MIA MALAN: Eight lessons Covid taught me about journalism

In this reflection on two years of Covid reporting, Mia Malan reveals lessons the news media can take forward for the next pandemic
Opinion
6 days ago

HIV prevention should be like fast food. This data shows why

The health department’s latest data shows that more than 450 000 people have received the HIV prevention pill from state facilities across the country
Features
1 week ago

WATCH: Here’s how to spot fake abortion providers online

Tshinondiwa Ramaite, a gender policy adviser at the reproductive health organisation Ipas, explains how to spot unlawful abortion providers on the ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

Kids are having sex. We need to help teen moms, not punish them

Otlotleng Moolikwe fell pregnant after having sex with her boyfriend when she was 13. And she’s not the only one. One in six SA teenagers between 15 ...
Features
2 weeks ago
