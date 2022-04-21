×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox

Samsung innovations make sustainability everyone's business

Tech company pioneers eco-conscious approach to the products people use in every part of their daily lives

21 April 2022 - 11:18
Sponsored
Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, which are designed to be both beautiful and environmentally conscious, on February 9 2022. Picture: SUPPLIED/SAMSUNG
Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, which are designed to be both beautiful and environmentally conscious, on February 9 2022. Picture: SUPPLIED/SAMSUNG

There’s no doubt that technology has ushered in a period of phenomenal economic growth across the world. Unfortunately, since the Industrial Revolution, this growth has been accompanied by reckless exploitation of natural resources.

Samsung has heeded the call of experts who have highlighted the serious challenges the products we use every day pose for the environment.

As a global technology company, it knows that it has a responsibility to ensure the future of our planet is healthy and secure. That’s why it has committed to put the environment first in its business operations; it’s on an unwavering mission to do more, take real action, hold itself accountable and share its sustainability journey.

Earth Day on April 26 is an opportunity for Samsung to share its vision of “Everyday Sustainability”, which is focused on pioneering eco-conscious innovations in the products people use in every part of their daily lives — from smartphones and tablets to laptops and TVs.

Based on the principle of product stewardship, its gadgets are thoughtfully designed to minimise their impact on the environment throughout their entire life cycle — from development and manufacturing to distribution and usage through to aftersales service and recycling. 

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones features one of the brand's eco-innovations: a high-performance material repurposed from the plastic within discarded fishing nets. Picture: SUPPLIED/SAMSUNG
The Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones features one of the brand's eco-innovations: a high-performance material repurposed from the plastic within discarded fishing nets. Picture: SUPPLIED/SAMSUNG

Think sustainable packaging, SolarCell-powered remote controls and the ground-breaking use of recycled materials. For instance, one of Samsung's latest innovations sees the plastic from discarded fishing nets being repurposed into a new, high-performance material that’s been incorporated into critical components of its Galaxy S22 series of smartphones.

And because all change begins from within, Samsung SA's staff have enthusiastically embraced environmentally-focused initiatives such as upcycling programmes to remind and inspire South Africans of our collective mission to protect the country’s precious resources on Earth Day, and every day.

This article was paid for by Samsung SA.

ALSO READ:

Samsung Galaxy S22 series’ camera tech set to eclipse other smartphones

SPONSORED | The Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra boast 'Nightography', a rule-breaking innovation that ensures night-time photos and videos come out ...
Life
2 days ago

Samsung sets a new standard in epic with Galaxy S22 series of smartphones

SPONSORED | The flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra merges the best features of the brand's Note and S series into one incredible device
Life
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Amazon HQ land is no playground for the wealthy
News & Fox
2.
Insurers face ‘hundreds of millions’ in KZN flood ...
News & Fox
3.
Gadget guy turns rubbish into a successful company
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
4.
An ex-con is the new mayor of Beaufort West
News & Fox / Trending
5.
A good week for Imtiaz Sooliman
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.