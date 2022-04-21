Samsung innovations make sustainability everyone's business

There’s no doubt that technology has ushered in a period of phenomenal economic growth across the world. Unfortunately, since the Industrial Revolution, this growth has been accompanied by reckless exploitation of natural resources.

Samsung has heeded the call of experts who have highlighted the serious challenges the products we use every day pose for the environment.

As a global technology company, it knows that it has a responsibility to ensure the future of our planet is healthy and secure. That’s why it has committed to put the environment first in its business operations; it’s on an unwavering mission to do more, take real action, hold itself accountable and share its sustainability journey.

Earth Day on April 26 is an opportunity for Samsung to share its vision of “Everyday Sustainability”, which is focused on pioneering eco-conscious innovations in the products people use in every part of their daily lives — from smartphones and tablets to laptops and TVs.

Based on the principle of product stewardship, its gadgets are thoughtfully designed to minimise their impact on the environment throughout their entire life cycle — from development and manufacturing to distribution and usage through to aftersales service and recycling.