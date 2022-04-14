SMALL BUSINESS
SA SME Fund puts up a billion to help small businesses
In supporting entrepreneurs, the fund hopes that new industries will spring up to solve SA’s problems
An investment group that is fighting the corner for small businesses is committing R1.24bn to 14 funds that support these ventures.
The SA SME Fund was established in 2016 by members of the CEO Initiative to encourage entrepreneurship and help grow established small businesses. Recently it has focused on businesses affected by Covid lockdowns...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.