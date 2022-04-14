News & Fox SMALL BUSINESS SA SME Fund puts up a billion to help small businesses In supporting entrepreneurs, the fund hopes that new industries will spring up to solve SA’s problems

An investment group that is fighting the corner for small businesses is committing R1.24bn to 14 funds that support these ventures.

The SA SME Fund was established in 2016 by members of the CEO Initiative to encourage entrepreneurship and help grow established small businesses. Recently it has focused on businesses affected by Covid lockdowns...