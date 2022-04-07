Return of the taxman
A revitalised Sars is cracking down on crooks and reaping the rewards of a return to efficiency
07 April 2022 - 05:00
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter was in a celebratory mood last week when announcing a 25% increase in net tax revenue on the previous year, a significant portion of which was due to restoring efficiency at the SA Revenue Service after the state capture damage.
In the fiscal year ending March 31, Sars collected a net R1.56-trillion, R314bn more than the previous year and 15% up on the pre-Covid 2019⁄2020 tax take...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now