Return of the taxman A revitalised Sars is cracking down on crooks and reaping the rewards of a return to efficiency

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter was in a celebratory mood last week when announcing a 25% increase in net tax revenue on the previous year, a significant portion of which was due to restoring efficiency at the SA Revenue Service after the state capture damage.

In the fiscal year ending March 31, Sars collected a net R1.56-trillion, R314bn more than the previous year and 15% up on the pre-Covid 2019⁄2020 tax take...